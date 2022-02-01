RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($53.93) to €46.50 ($52.25) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.03) to €42.50 ($47.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

