Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 948,670 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

