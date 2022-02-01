Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,334 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

