Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

