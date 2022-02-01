Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 395,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

