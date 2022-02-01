Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,799 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

