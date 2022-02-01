RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. Moreover, pricing improvements witnessed by RPC can be viewed as a major positive indicator for the upcoming quarters. Also, with no debt load, the oil field service provider has a strong balance sheet. This will provide massive financial flexibility. Consequently, RPC is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $5,717,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

