Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,523 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $55,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,763. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

