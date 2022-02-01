Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

