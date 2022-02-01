Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $437.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.13 and a 200-day moving average of $473.28. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

