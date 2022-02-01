Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,541 shares of company stock valued at $91,314,823 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,702. Roku has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.