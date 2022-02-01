Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

