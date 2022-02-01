Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

