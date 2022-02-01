Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,905 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $175.78 and a one year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.