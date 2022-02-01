Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 95,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

