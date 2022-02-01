Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.