Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.