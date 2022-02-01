Robyn Perriss Buys 15,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,105.14).

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 521.60 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.