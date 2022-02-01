Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.62. 164,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,079,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

