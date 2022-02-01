RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

