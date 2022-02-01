RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $980,903.00

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $74.01 million and $980,903.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

