Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $381,998,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

