Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VAALCO Energy and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.53%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 4.34 -$48.18 million $0.74 6.64 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.15 $200.53 million $0.89 24.61

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

