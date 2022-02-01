ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.54.
About ResMed
