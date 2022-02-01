Reservoir Media (RSVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $1,509,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

