Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.