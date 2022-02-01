Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

CE opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $120.93 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

