ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.12. 11,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 741,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

