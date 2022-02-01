Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of National Grid worth $308,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. 13,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,960. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.06) to GBX 1,105 ($14.86) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

