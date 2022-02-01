Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $370.76 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $370,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

