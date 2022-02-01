Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $270.47 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 104,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,828. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

