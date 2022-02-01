REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

RGNX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

