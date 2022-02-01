RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,646. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

