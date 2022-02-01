Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRX opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $124.99 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

