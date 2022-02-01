Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.29) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

LON RDW opened at GBX 617.60 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 665.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.67. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 526.50 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

