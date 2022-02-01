Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FMC by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.