Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 195,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

