Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 89.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

