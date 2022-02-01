Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

