Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

RJF stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $105.87. 1,539,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,724. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. Raymond James has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 66.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

