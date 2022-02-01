Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,890 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

