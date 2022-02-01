Raymond James & Associates Takes $35,000 Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,890 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

