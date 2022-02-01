Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,349 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MRC Global were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

