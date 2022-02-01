Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

