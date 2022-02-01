Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.