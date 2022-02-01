Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

