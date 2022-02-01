R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 5.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,224. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

