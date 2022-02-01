R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,786. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

