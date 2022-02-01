Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,900 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.6 days.

Quebecor stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 3,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

