Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00254832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006940 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.01177335 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.